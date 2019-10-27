Northern Initiatives has increased its lending diversity 61 percent over three years. The Marquette-based Northern Initiatives provides small business loans and training to entrepreneurs in about 75 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Grant will help Northern Initiatives reach more Hispanic entrepreneurs in Michigan - October 27, 2019
- New Leaf offers business loans - October 27, 2019
- Covington small businesses apply by Friday – City offers help renovating exteriors, paying startups’ rent - October 27, 2019