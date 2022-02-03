GCL partners with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which guarantee loans, to arrange credit at favorable terms.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Greater Commercial Lending Helped Obligate Over $250 Million in USDA B&I CARES Act Loans, Among the Most of Any Participating Lender - February 3, 2022
- Local loan agency LiftFund names new woman exec - February 3, 2022
- Florida businesses got more pandemic relief than almost every state - February 3, 2022