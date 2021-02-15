The Greek unit of debt recovery firm doValue said on Monday it had reached a deal to exclusively service Bain Capital Credit’s 1.6 billion euro ($1.9 billion) portfolio of impaired debt acquired last …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- COVID-19’s impact on 2020 taxes: What small-business owners need to know - February 15, 2021
- Greek unit of doValue in deal with Bain Capital on National Bank bad loans - February 15, 2021
- Black leaders want targeted federal funds for Black businesses hit hard by pandemic - February 15, 2021