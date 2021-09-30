Guadalupe launches micro-enterprise program, designed for low-income community to get business started or expanded

A new grant in Guadalupe is helping small businesses and others start one. Guadalupe received a 250-thousand dollar grant for the microenterprise assistance program. It’s designed for low-income …
