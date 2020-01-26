In fiscal year 2019, the SBA backed $1 billion in financing to small businesses through our export loan programs, where small firms can access from $500 to $5.5 million in loan assistance. Our State …
Guest Column: Small businesses can export more with the USMCA and help of the SBA
