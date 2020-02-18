tofacilitate approval of loans to entrepreneurs in the MSMEsector with ease and within a short time-frame. As per the MoU, the top public sector lender willprovide working capital to entrepreneurs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Gujarat govt partners with SBI to facilitate MSME loans - February 18, 2020
- 7 Monthly Budgeting Habits for Small Business Owners - February 18, 2020
- IOB raises lending target for home, MSME loans; hopes to be profitable soon: CEO - February 18, 2020