Metals magnate Sanjeev Gupta restructured his business empire last year in an attempt to maximise the amount of UK taxpayer-backed loans he could draw on through the government’s coronavirus lending …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- COVID-19 relief: Here’s a list of pandemic relief programs for small businesses - April 15, 2021
- Gupta carved up business empire in attempt to secure UK Covid loans - April 15, 2021
- Square To Launch Square Loans In Australia For SMEs - April 14, 2021