HALF of Rishi Sunak’s massive £42billion in coronavirus loans for small businesses ‘is being hoarded in bank accounts’ instead of being used to keep struggling firms afloat

Some £21billion – half of the total £42billion doled out by Rishi Sunak under various schemes – has yet to be used by the businesses that claimed it, representatives of UK banks said.

