Already in its pilot phase, the SmartHub Vyapar programme for merchants will be launched soon. It is an app that bundles all payment platforms – cards, UPI, QR code, tap pay and SMS-based payments.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- HDFC Bank to give a digital push to small business loans - March 20, 2022
- Draya Michele Gets Dragged In The QRTs After Asking Incriminating Question About SBA Loans - March 20, 2022
- Governments Cause Inflation, Not Banks Making Loans - March 20, 2022