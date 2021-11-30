Price pleaded guilty to the charges in September, the DOJ said. PPP loans were introduced to help keep small businesses afloat and their workers employed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The program …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- He faked PPP loan applications, got the money, then spent it on a Lamborghini and Rolex. Now he’s serving nine years in prison - November 30, 2021
- Research: Small-business real estate lenders for San Francisco North Bay - November 30, 2021
- Research: Small-business lenders for San Francisco North Bay - November 30, 2021