The new Community Navigator program is open to any small business but with a focus on those in rural areas or run by women, veterans and minorities …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Head of U.S. Small Business Administration visits Phoenix to tout new program for business owners - January 7, 2022
- Salem man pleads guilty to small business loan fraud and filing fraudulent tax returns - January 7, 2022
- SBA opens Business Recovery Center in Hoover to assist Alabama businesses recover from October storms - January 7, 2022