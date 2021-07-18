Bond to Business is a local initiative aimed at boosting chances small, local construction firms can land bids for the $114 million slated for school construction and maintenance projects planned for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Helping small firms get their fair share of the pie - July 18, 2021
- Springfield city council to consider $2 million in loans for small businesses - July 18, 2021
- Contracts accelerate small business, home loan approval rate - July 18, 2021