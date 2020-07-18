More than 30 small businesses in Denton County were approved for Paycheck Protection Program loans between $2 million to $10 million.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Here are the Denton County businesses that were approved for PPP loans of $2M or more - July 18, 2020
- Mnuchin backs extending PPP but targeting it at ‘smaller companies’ and restaurants, hotels, as he also talks up loan forgiveness - July 18, 2020
- Mnuchin: Congress should consider forgiving smaller business loans - July 17, 2020