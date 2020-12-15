Kentucky private elementary and high schools pulled in about $40.1 million in loan money from the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Here are the Kentucky private schools that landed the most PPP loan money - December 15, 2020
- Buffett says U.S. fighting ‘economic war,’ Congress must help small businesses - December 15, 2020
- Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said that 90% of small businesses have exhausted PPP funds - December 15, 2020