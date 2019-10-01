October is Women’s Small Business Month, a nod to the October 1988 passage of a law that enabled women to secure loans without male co-signers.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Here’s how much things have changed for women-owned businesses since the ’80s (and how far we have to go), by the numbers - October 1, 2019
- Newtek Prices its 10th and Largest S&P-Rated Loan Securitization - October 1, 2019
- From Renters Threatened with Eviction to Stable Building Owners, LoCoco’s Thrives Following SBA 504 Loan Administered by TMC Financing - October 1, 2019