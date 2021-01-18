Businesses that already received Paycheck Protection Program loans can reapply for more forgivable funds beginning Wednesday. The Second Draw PPP loans was made possible by the new $900 billion …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Here’s how small businesses can apply for forgivable Second Draw Paycheck Protection Program loans beginning Jan. 13
Businesses that already received Paycheck Protection Program loans can reapply for more forgivable funds beginning Wednesday. The Second Draw PPP loans was made possible by the new $900 billion …