The Small Business Administration reported a record $5,434,518,200 in 7(a) loans in 2018, up from $4,996,271,600 in 2017. Yet big banks approved only 27.8% of the loan applications they received in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Here’s how you can quickly raise your credit score and land a small business loan - October 7, 2019
- Basics Of A Business Plan Financials Section - October 7, 2019
- The Handoff: What Family Businesses Need To Survive Succession - October 7, 2019