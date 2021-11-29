High gas prices, supply chain issues put trucking business at risk of closure

Terrence Williams, owner of GMEE Trucking LLC, says the high gas prices and supply chain issues are affecting the routes his drivers work. Williams says he applied for every loan and grant available …
