Stranahan High basketball coach Terrence Williams has been arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and charged with filing nearly $1million worth of false claims for federal PPP loans.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Colorado microloan program receiving accolades as it helps small business - November 16, 2020
- High school basketball coach ‘claimed nearly $1 million in small business PPP loans’ - November 16, 2020
- What you need to know about PPP loan forgiveness | Expert column - November 16, 2020