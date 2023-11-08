Here’s the percentage of Hispanic-owned businesses getting SBA 7(a) loans in Central Florida — and what the SBA is doing to further help underserved businesses.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Hispanic-owned businesses get bigger share of SBA 7(a) loans in Central Florida - November 8, 2023
- Low-interest loans available for businesses, nonprofits affected by Lewiston shooting and shutdown - November 8, 2023
- Microlending: how even a small loan can change a life - November 8, 2023