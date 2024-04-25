In May 2023, Hostaway secured $175 million in funding — one of the largest rounds raised by a software firm in the short-term rental industry. Founded in 2015 by Marcus Rader, Saber Kordestanchi, and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- How to Get a Business Grant as a Person Convicted of a Felony - April 25, 2024
- Hostaway Gets Into Fintech With Loans to Customers - April 25, 2024
- Do business credit cards affect your personal credit score? - April 25, 2024