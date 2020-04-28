Hot dog chain Nathan’s Famous will return the $1.2 million it received as a federal small business rescue loan

Hot dog and restaurant company Nathan’s Famous said it received a $1.2 million loan under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), according to an SEC filing. In the wake of new federal guidance for the …
