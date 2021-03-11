The deal struck by House Small Business Chair Nydia Velázquez (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-Mo.), the committee’s top Republican, would delay the PPP’s loan application deadline to May 31.
House lawmakers strike bipartisan deal to extend small business loan program
