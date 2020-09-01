The report by the majority on the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis acknowledged that the PPP has “helped millions of small businesses and non-profit organizations stay afloat during …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- House report finds “high risk” of fraud or abuse with thousands of PPP loans - September 1, 2020
- Thousands of small-business loans may have been fraudulent, House panel finds - September 1, 2020
- House Democrats flag nearly $3 billion in problematic small business relief loans - September 1, 2020