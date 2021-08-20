SBA PPP loan forgiveness picks up for 2021 loans. Small business owners are getting full or nearly full forgiveness.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- How 2021 borrowers are faring in the bid for PPP loan forgiveness - August 19, 2021
- CDFI and Fintech Partnerships: A Promising Avenue for Affordable, Fast, and Equitably Distributed Small-Business Capital - August 19, 2021
- SBA Offering Low Interest Loans to Minnesota Small Businesses, Nonprofits Affected By Drought - August 19, 2021