Miljanić was in jail awaiting sentencing when he was charged with wire fraud and making false statements to the Small Business Administration in connection with the pandemic loan. In May, he pleaded …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Senator Ernst says bill will protect small businesses from government overreach - August 24, 2023
- How a Pandemic Loan Fraud Took Down a Serbian Crime Boss With Ties to the NYC Mafia - August 24, 2023
- U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman to Speak at TriNet PeopleForce 2023 - August 24, 2023