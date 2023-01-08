Investors can diversify their portfolios and potentially achieve higher returns investing in small businesses. Purchasing equity stakes or lending money to the nation’s more than 30 million small …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- How Can I Invest in Small Businesses This Year? - January 7, 2023
- Considering a home improvement project? These 6 personal loans may be able to help - January 7, 2023
- Best Business Loans For Veterans Of 2023 - January 7, 2023