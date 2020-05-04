Not-so-small companies, like Shake Shack, and organizations like the LA Lakers were able to get loans that were meant for suffering small businesses. What happened?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Maryland small businesses approved for $3.2 billion through Friday in second round of Paycheck Protection Program - May 4, 2020
- How Did The Small Business Loan Program Have So Many Problems In Just 4 Weeks? - May 4, 2020
- Business have flocked to the second wave of PPP loans. Here’s how Virginia, D.C. and Maryland fared. - May 4, 2020