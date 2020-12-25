One study by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that the number of female business owners dropped from 5.4 million to 4.0 million in just two short months, a 25% decline. The loss of one …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- How female entrepreneurs can sharpen the lines between their business and personal lives — in good and bad times - December 25, 2020
- How an L.A. indie bookstore’s GoFundMe inspired a small business lifeline - December 25, 2020
- The CMO’s New M.O.—How Clayton Ruebensaal Of American Express Is ‘Helping Small Businesses Do More Business’ - December 24, 2020