In one potential scenario cited by MYbank President Jin Xiaolong in a recent interview, a small-business owner whose social credit score dropped because he failed to return a borrowed umbrella would …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- How Jack Ma’s $290 billion loan machine is changing Chinese banking - July 28, 2019
- Unique lending company plays matchmaker for business owners - July 28, 2019
- SBA disaster assistance available to some Ohio private nonprofits - July 28, 2019