Using ML, Kabbage processed almost 300,000 PPP loans by the time the program ended, making it the second largest issuer of PPP loans in the country.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- How Kabbage processed $7 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans with machine learning (VB Live) - August 28, 2020
- California gas station secured small business bailout money, then paid for Trump billboards - August 28, 2020
- Verbatim: New Haven expands small business loan relief - August 28, 2020