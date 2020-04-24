How KeyBank’s tech overhaul got the 195-year-old firm processing 33,000 small business loans during the coronavirus pandemic — up from 550 per year

Besides building its own platform to handle SBA loans, KeyBank quickly tapped vendors including Automation Anywhere, nCino, and Akamai.
