First City Monument Bank (FCMB)’s loans and advances to customers accounted for 41.4 percent of its total assets in the first half of 2023, compared to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- How loans to customers gulped 41% of FCMB’s assets in H1 - September 13, 2023
- Start Up Loans milestone with more than £14.5million worth of loans issued to over 1,600 Northern Ireland firms - September 13, 2023
- Chamber hosts small business event - September 13, 2023