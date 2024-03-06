Banks are not known for fast loan processing. From the moment you submit the application and required documentation, most small business bank loans can take a week or more to approve your application.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- How long does it take to get a small business loan from a bank? - March 6, 2024
- Bergman promotes federal small business loans - March 6, 2024
- New York AG Sues Lender for Fake Loans to Small Businesses - March 6, 2024