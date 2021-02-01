Academic economists who have studied the program have concluded that it has saved relatively few jobs and that, at a cost of more than half a trillion dollars, it has been far less efficient than …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- How much did PPP loans help small businesses? - February 1, 2021
- Covid, payday loans, student debt — here are the issues Biden’s consumer bureau may tackle - February 1, 2021
- Marana Matters’ COVID-19 business loans now open - February 1, 2021