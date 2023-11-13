The average interest rate for a 10-year fixed-rate home equity loan is currently 9.09%. If you borrowed $100,000 with that rate and term, you’d pay a total of $52,596.04 in interest. Your monthly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- How much interest would I pay on a $100,000 home equity loan? - November 13, 2023
- The Pros & Cons Of Business Loans As A Funding Option - November 13, 2023
- What is Small Business Saturday? - November 13, 2023