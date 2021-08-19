Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) are critical drivers of economic activity and employment creation in all economies. Micro, small, and medium-sized firms contribute 60 percent to 70 percent of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- How new-age technologies for banks can assist SMEs to lend loans without any fraud - August 19, 2021
- BIG BOOST to Self-Help Groups: Amendments to CGFMU Scheme notified! COLLATERAL FREE loans under DAY-NRLM enhanced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, says RBI - August 19, 2021
- SBA leader, Rep. Womack visit Rogers to learn about how businesses recover from COVID - August 18, 2021