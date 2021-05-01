A new investigation from Reveal, which analyzed the distribution of more than five million PPP loans, found that the program was plagued with widespread racial disparities. The findings show a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
How PPP Loan Distribution Became the New Redlining
A new investigation from Reveal, which analyzed the distribution of more than five million PPP loans, found that the program was plagued with widespread racial disparities. The findings show a …