Completing the survey does not guarantee a disaster loan. Sarah Shaoul, co-founder of the small business group Bricks Need Mortar, is in contact with both the Portland Mayor’s Office and the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- How storm-battered Portland businesses can recoup their January losses - January 26, 2024
- 12 best small business loans of January 2024 - January 26, 2024
- Low-interest loan program popular for businesses, farms and housing - January 25, 2024