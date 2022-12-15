With the Federal Reserve’s latest rate hike adding half a percentage point to the cost of debt capital and reaching its highest level in 15 years, the majority of small business loans will hit the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- How the latest Fed rate hike will affect small business loans - December 15, 2022
- Prosecutors: Family used sham ministry to get COVID loans - December 15, 2022
- Small businesses struggling to pay back COVID-19 disaster loans amid high inflation - December 15, 2022