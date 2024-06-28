It’s difficult for start-up businesses to access funding … Black-owned firms were half as likely as white-owned ones to be fully approved for loans, lines of credit and cash advances, a 2021 study …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- How these Charlotte entrepreneurs of color foster diverse small businesses - June 28, 2024
- The Best Loans for Bad Credit - June 28, 2024
- Best Small Personal Loans of July 2024 - June 28, 2024