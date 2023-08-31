Minority business grants are a type of funding for minority-owned businesses, usually small businesses. Unlike loans, grants do not have to be paid back, although they are generally considered by the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- How to Apply for a Minority Business Grant - August 31, 2023
- Disaster loans available to businesses and nonprofits affected by early August severe storms - August 31, 2023
- Best Small Personal Loans of September 2023 - August 31, 2023