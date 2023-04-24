Short-term business loans are loans with shorter repayment terms — from a few weeks to 24 months. Funding usually happens faster than with long-term loans and lenders often have a simplified …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- How can you use a short-term business loan? - April 24, 2023
- How to get a short-term business loan: 5 steps - April 24, 2023
- Nonprofit seeks $120M in state budget to help small businesses - April 24, 2023