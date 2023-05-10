Executive summary: The executive summary should be the first item in the business plan, but it should be written last. It describes the proposed new business and highlights the goals of the company …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Business Loan Market Report with SWOT and PESTAL Analysis, 2023 to 2030 - May 11, 2023
- SBA tops $10 million in federal disaster assistance loans in California - May 10, 2023
- Best Easy Business Loans Of 2023 - May 10, 2023