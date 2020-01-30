2020 is an excellent time to do it. Loans aren’t going to get a whole lot cheaper than they are right now: You likely can line up a 10-year loan from the federal Small Business Administration with an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
How Today’s Low-Interest Rate Environment Can Benefit Your Business
2020 is an excellent time to do it. Loans aren’t going to get a whole lot cheaper than they are right now: You likely can line up a 10-year loan from the federal Small Business Administration with an …