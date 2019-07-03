HSBC launches Green Loans aimed at small businesses

HSBC has launched a Green Loan scheme for small and medium-sized businesses who want to build on sustainable activities. The minimum HSBC Green Loan starts at £300,000 for companies to access finance …
