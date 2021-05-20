HSBC has earmarked HK$40 billion (US$5.16 billion) for loans to small and medium-sized business owners in response to a push from Hong Kong’s government officials who are hoping that the extra capital …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- HSBC offers US$5.2 billion in loans to small business owners as Hong Kong’s economic recovery gains traction - May 20, 2021
- PayNearby ties up with Centrum Microcredit to facilitate Unsecured Business Loans to Retailers - May 20, 2021
- Chile-based Kredito raises $4M to help businesses get loans - May 20, 2021