Business groups across Canada are pleading with the federal government to grant them more time to pay back emergency loans offered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Hundreds of business groups urging Freeland to extend emergency loan repayment deadline - July 24, 2023
- How to get a small business loan when self employed - July 24, 2023
- Nigeria: No, First Bank Is Not Offering Loans to Nigerian Small Businesses Through This Unverified Facebook Account - July 24, 2023