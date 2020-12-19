Hungary’s government will extend a moratorium on loan repayments by households and businesses until July to mitigate the impacts of the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Hungarian PM says to extend loan moratorium, cut local business tax - December 19, 2020
- For Small Firms, Covid-19 Cuts Deeper; ‘It’s Getting Worse Every Day’ - December 19, 2020
- Forgivable Loans Could Lead to Complicated Tax Season for Business Owners - December 18, 2020