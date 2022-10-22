BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s government will expand its existing cap on mortgage rates from mid-November to include variable-rate loans to small- and medium-sized businesses, Minister for Economic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Hungary Extends Loan Rate Cap Scheme to Small Businesses as Recession Looms - October 22, 2022
- Hungary extends loan rate cap scheme to small business loans - October 22, 2022
- ServisFirst Bancshares: Double-Digit Loan Growth, Slight Margin Expansion To Lift Earnings - October 22, 2022